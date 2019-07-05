|
James O. Daniels, 86, of W. Washington St., Corry, Pa., died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Millcreek Community Hospital, Erie, Pa.
He was born June 29, 1933, in Corry, Pa., a son of the late William E. and Pearl Anderson Daniels.
Jim was raised and educated in Corry. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving on a destroyer for four years during the Korean War. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Corry and worked at Corry Jamestown Corporation, in Production Control, for over thirty years. He then was the Purchasing Agent at Corry Contract for many years, until his retirement in 1995.
Jim enjoyed woodcarving, painting, reading and watching television, especially Pittsburgh Steelers football.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by two sons, James E. Daniels and Jeffrey L. Daniels; three sisters, Florence Barringer, Freda Engle and Phalla Daniels; and four brothers, William, Richard, Charles and Walter Daniels.
Jim is survived by his wife of sixty-four years, Susan Erskine Daniels, whom he married on January 15, 1955, in Jamestown, N.Y.; two sisters, Frances Jaquith of Youngsville, Pa. and Dorothy Walton of Dunkirk N.Y.; and a sister-in-law, Martha Smollek of Corry, Pa.
Also surviving are many nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly.
Per Jim's request, there will be no visitation or service held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, or www.stjude.org, or to a .
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Bracken Funeral Home, Inc., 315 N. Center St., Corry, PA 16407.
