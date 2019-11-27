|
James O. Turner, age 75, of Erie, passed away at his residence, surrounded by family, on Sunday, November 24, 2019. He was born in Jackson, Kentucky, on September 29, 1944, a son of the late Noah and Jesse (Keith) Turner.
Jim worked for 35 years until his retirement as machinist at Smith Meter. He was a member and Assistant Minister at the Church of Jesus Christ in God. Jim had been a little league coach in McKean. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Melissa Lynn "Missy" Wallace, a great-granddaughter, Victoria Ladany and siblings, Edith Oaks, Loretta Butler, Ella Miller and Faith Brewer.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Virginia L. (Chatt) Turner, his sons, James S. Turner, wife Theresa of Lebanon, Ohio, Brian Turner, wife Stephanie of Erie and Paul Turner of Erie, his grandchildren, Steven Turner, wife Jessica, Desirea Franz, husband Bryan, Michael Paul Wallace, wife Amanda Jo, Chris Turner, wife Courtney and Destiny Ladany, husband Josh, six great-grandchildren, his siblings, Norma Ray, husband Arnold of Camden, Ohio, Jo Minta Griffin, husband John of Middletown, Ohio, Angie Sue Fleming of West Middletown, Ohio, John Turner, wife Char of Willington, Ohio, Mary Helen Alverson, husband Jack of Jefferson, Ind. and Pam McIntosh, husband Dennis of Gratis, Ohio, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street. A funeral service will be held there on Saturday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 27, 2019