James P. Dillon, age 61, of Erie, passed away at his residence, Sunday, June 30, 2019. He was born in Erie, July 6, 1957, a son of the late Robert and Mary Brown Dillon.
James was a graduate of East High School, and worked as a machinist in the electrical department at General Electric for over 40 years.
In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by his brother, Robert E. Dillon, Jr.
He is survived by his sister, Karen Elder (David), and her children, Jennifer Applebee (William), and Matthew Elder.
Friends are invited to call on the family at Burton Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 602 W. 10th Street, Erie, Tuesday, July 2nd from 2-4 p.m., and 6-8 p.m., and may attend funeral service there, Wednesday, July 3rd at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Erie County Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 2, 2019