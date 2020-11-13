1/2
James P. Morton
1936 - 2020
{ "" }
James P. Morton, 84, of Fairview, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the PA Soldiers' and Sailors' Home in Erie.

Jim was born in Erie on July 3, 1936 a son of the late Burdette and Anna (Barrante) Morton.

He graduated from the Rice Avenue Union High School in 1954. Immediately following high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served aboard the USS Douglas A. Monroe DE 422, (butler class destroyer escort) deploying to the West Pacific Theater of Operations multiple times. On his second enlistment he was stationed in Key West, Fla., aboard the Sub Tender, "AS 15 The Prairie," later arriving in Charleston, S.C. where he served aboard the U.S.S. Howard W. Gilmore (A Fulton Class Sub Tender) until receiving orders to the "USS Buck" DD-420 (Sims Class destroyer) in San Diego and taught Machinery Repairman A-School at NTC San Diego. Jim was later stationed at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey, prior to his honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy in 1975 receiving the Good Conduct Award.

Jim returned to San Diego where he became employed at Frazier Boiler and Repair. The year 1977, found him returning home to Girard, where he was employed at General Electric as a Welder, and later at Anson's Tool & Gauge where he worked as a Machinist, retiring in 1998. and enjoyed hunting, fishing.

He was a member of the Girard Historical Society, the local Honda Gold Wing Riders Association, the Girard American Legion Post #494

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy (Crowl) Morton, whom he married November 15, 1958 in Girard, also by a son, Jeffrey P. Morton and his step father, Eugene W. Fileger.

His family includes his two sons, Stephen B. Morton (Jena) of Fairview and David S. Morton of Erie; a granddaughter, Jewell Melisa Morton of Fairview; a brother, Thomas A. Morton of Girard and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held privately by the family.

Burial will be in the Girard Cemetery, with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Families of the Wounded Fund Inc., P.O. Box 5327, Midlothian, VA 23112.

To send condolences visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
1 entry
November 12, 2020
David and family, so very sorry for the loss of your Dad, with sympathy,
Tim, Laurie, Danie, Dan and Gabi
