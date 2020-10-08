James P. ("Red") Ragen Jr., 93, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at St. Mary's Home of Erie East, after a brief illness. He was born in Erie, on January 13, 1927, a son of the late James P. Senior and Dora (Enssle) Ragen.
Jim was a longtime member of St Matthew's Lutheran Church and later Luther Memorial Church. He had worked at American Meter as a machinist and a tester. He was a past president of the union and a chief union steward there. He then went on to work for the City of Erie as their personnel director for 20 years, retiring in 1992. Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman. He kept his Sportcraft fishing boat at Lampe Marina and spent many hours on Lake Erie with it. He won many steelhead fishing competitions, but family was most important to him. Jim was also a member of the Siebenbuerger club, a longtime member of S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie, and a past member of the Iroquois Field Archers.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years, Joan (Gorny) Ragen in 2018, a grandson, James Ragen IV, his sister, Virginia Ragen, a brother, Joseph Ragen, five sisters-in-law, Jo Ragen, Rose Ragen, Marge Lesniewski, Rita Luniewski and Lucille Murawski and six brothers-in-law, Alan Lyons, Daniel Zapalski, Bernard Murawski, Ray Luniewski, Lawrence Wilczynski, and Joe Lesniewski and his daughter-in-law, Sandi Ragen.
Survivors include three sons, Mark Ragen of Lakewood, N.Y., James "Jim" (Kim) Ragen III, and David (Linda) Ragen of Erie, and one daughter, Ann Russell (Mark) of Bonita Springs, Fla., one sister, Winifred "Winnie" Lyons of Erie and two brothers, Richard (Donna) Ragen of Wesleyville and Thomas Ragen of Erie, sisters-in-law Christine Zapalski and Mary Alice Wilczynski of Erie and brother-in-law, John Russell Gorny of Maine. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., and to attend services Saturday at 11 a.m. with Pastor James Coleman, of Luther Memorial Church, officiating. Interment will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Please observe all COVID guidelines, wear a mask, social distance and capacity limits. Memorials may be made to SONS, P.O. Box 3605, Erie, PA 16508, or Presque Isle Partnership, 301 Peninsula Dr., Erie, PA 16505.
