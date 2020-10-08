1/1
James P. "Red" Ragen Jr.
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James P. ("Red") Ragen Jr., 93, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at St. Mary's Home of Erie East, after a brief illness. He was born in Erie, on January 13, 1927, a son of the late James P. Senior and Dora (Enssle) Ragen.

Jim was a longtime member of St Matthew's Lutheran Church and later Luther Memorial Church. He had worked at American Meter as a machinist and a tester. He was a past president of the union and a chief union steward there. He then went on to work for the City of Erie as their personnel director for 20 years, retiring in 1992. Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman. He kept his Sportcraft fishing boat at Lampe Marina and spent many hours on Lake Erie with it. He won many steelhead fishing competitions, but family was most important to him. Jim was also a member of the Siebenbuerger club, a longtime member of S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie, and a past member of the Iroquois Field Archers.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years, Joan (Gorny) Ragen in 2018, a grandson, James Ragen IV, his sister, Virginia Ragen, a brother, Joseph Ragen, five sisters-in-law, Jo Ragen, Rose Ragen, Marge Lesniewski, Rita Luniewski and Lucille Murawski and six brothers-in-law, Alan Lyons, Daniel Zapalski, Bernard Murawski, Ray Luniewski, Lawrence Wilczynski, and Joe Lesniewski and his daughter-in-law, Sandi Ragen.

Survivors include three sons, Mark Ragen of Lakewood, N.Y., James "Jim" (Kim) Ragen III, and David (Linda) Ragen of Erie, and one daughter, Ann Russell (Mark) of Bonita Springs, Fla., one sister, Winifred "Winnie" Lyons of Erie and two brothers, Richard (Donna) Ragen of Wesleyville and Thomas Ragen of Erie, sisters-in-law Christine Zapalski and Mary Alice Wilczynski of Erie and brother-in-law, John Russell Gorny of Maine. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews also survive.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., and to attend services Saturday at 11 a.m. with Pastor James Coleman, of Luther Memorial Church, officiating. Interment will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Please observe all COVID guidelines, wear a mask, social distance and capacity limits. Memorials may be made to SONS, P.O. Box 3605, Erie, PA 16508, or Presque Isle Partnership, 301 Peninsula Dr., Erie, PA 16505.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Service
11:00 AM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved