James "Jim" Patrick Brever, age 79, of Millcreek Township, passed away after a brief illness, on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at UPMC Hamot. He was born on March 17, 1940, in Milwaukee, Wis., the son of the late Raymond H. and Eleanor P. (Pitrowski) Brever.
James was employed at Bucyrus-Erie and International Paper until his retirement.
He was a member of the Slovak Club, Siebenburger Club, and the Elks Lodge. He enjoyed golf, bowling, the Green Bay Packers, baseball, and his grandchildren.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Kathleen A. (Gralak) Brever, who passed away on January 18, 2010, and his sister, Diane Rae (Basner) Gray.
Jim is survived by his children, Bonnie Wright (David) and Debbie Little (Richard), his grandchildren, Katie-Jo Lingard (Robert), Kayla Gevedon (Alex), Nicholas Little, and Kyle Little (Amanda Mackowski), great-granddaughters, Marin Gevedon and Baby Lingard, due at any time, sisters-in-law, Nancy Parker and Marcy Lisiewski, several nieces, many good neighbors, and his friends at the Twins Tavern.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The PA Breast Cancer Coalition.org, 2397 Quentin Rd., Suite B, Lebanon, PA 17042.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 11, 2019