Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Brever
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Patrick "Jim" Brever


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Patrick "Jim" Brever Obituary
James "Jim" Patrick Brever, age 79, of Millcreek Township, passed away after a brief illness, on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at UPMC Hamot. He was born on March 17, 1940, in Milwaukee, Wis., the son of the late Raymond H. and Eleanor P. (Pitrowski) Brever.

James was employed at Bucyrus-Erie and International Paper until his retirement.

He was a member of the Slovak Club, Siebenburger Club, and the Elks Lodge. He enjoyed golf, bowling, the Green Bay Packers, baseball, and his grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Kathleen A. (Gralak) Brever, who passed away on January 18, 2010, and his sister, Diane Rae (Basner) Gray.

Jim is survived by his children, Bonnie Wright (David) and Debbie Little (Richard), his grandchildren, Katie-Jo Lingard (Robert), Kayla Gevedon (Alex), Nicholas Little, and Kyle Little (Amanda Mackowski), great-granddaughters, Marin Gevedon and Baby Lingard, due at any time, sisters-in-law, Nancy Parker and Marcy Lisiewski, several nieces, many good neighbors, and his friends at the Twins Tavern.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The PA Breast Cancer Coalition.org, 2397 Quentin Rd., Suite B, Lebanon, PA 17042.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now