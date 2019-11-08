Home

James R. Andrews Obituary
James R. Andrews passed away peacefully, on October 29, 2019. He was born on February 8, 1928, to Laurence R. "Casey" and Julia Louise "Lou" Andrews, in Lake City, Pa.

He grew up in Girard, Pa., graduating from Rice Avenue Union High School in 1946. After graduating from Penn State College in 1950, he moved to Grand Prairie, Texas, where he got a job as Budget Director at Ling-Temco Vaught (LTV) and worked for 38 years.

Jim was a private, quiet man who enjoyed watching sports on TV and reading.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Evelyn V. (Ginger), four children Michelle (Jim) Hardwicke, Springfield, Mo., Mike, Cleburne, Texas, Jim (Stephanie), Dallas, Texas, and Barbara (Joe) Giunta, Keller, Texas, grandchildren Connie Brown, Scott and Thomas Hardwicke, Eric and Ellen Andrews, and Grant and Jacob Giunta, eight great-grandchildren, sister Nancy Pundt, Girard, Pa., and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Mary Lou Van Dusen (Foster), and his brother-in-law Jerry Pundt.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 8, 2019
