|
|
James R. "Jay" MacKendrick, 60, of Girard, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, at his home.
He was born on May 12, 1959, in Erie, a son of Marilyn (King) MacKendrick and the late James R. MacKendrick.
Jay attended Girard High School and worked at various locations and lived in Erie for many years, recently returning to his hometown of Girard to live.
He was a well known handyman and had the unique ability to fix almost anything.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a half-sister, Marcelle Halliday.
Jay will be greatly missed by his family, which in addition to his mother, include two brothers, Christopher K. MacKendrick (Sharon) and Randall J. "Randy" MacKendrick, his half-brother, Mark Olay (Deb) and half-sister, Merry Stokes (Dean), nieces, Heather Harpst (Josh), Tara Markham, and Brenna MacKendrick, and a nephew, Gray MacKendrick.
No calling hours or services will be observed.
Memorials may be made to the Jay MacKendrick Memorial Fund, c/o Edder Funeral Home, 309 Main Street East, Girard, PA 16417
To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 26, 2020