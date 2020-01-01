|
|
James R. Kraut, 68, formerly of Erie, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at Aristacare in Meadville surrounded by his family, after an 11 year battle with Alzheimer's. He was born March 7, 1951 in Erie to Lucille Weschler Kraut and the late Robert E. Kraut.
Jimmy Kraut became unstuck in time. He moves on to his next freelance project, with the prayers of family and numerous friends. He's sure to cause a stir. He was larger than life.
Jim graduated from Tech Memorial in 1969 where he studied art under Joseph Plavcan and excelled in Track. He graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a degree in Graphic Design and spent 20+ years at Tal Advertising as Creative Director, working with clients such as American Lumber, Amsco, Corry Jamestown, and Genzyme plus various hospitals and banks.
He later teamed up with his wife Dianne to form K&D Design. Their favorite client was Fairview Evergreen Nurseries, who just lost a beloved family member.
He swam a mile a day at the Y and said that during those laps he solved all of his creative challenges. He also swam in Lake Erie every chance he got and would often swim out past the jetties, startling those on Jet Skis! He loved duck pin bowling at the Maennerchor and had a regular crowd who showed up at various locales for ping pong. He also loved camping on the shores of Port Burwell, Canada with Dianne.
He followed the Detroit Tigers, Lions and Red Wings and was quick to point out the classic designs of their logos. He bore an uncanny resemblance to Grover of Sesame Street and when he did his Grover voice it was almost scary! The kids LOVED it!
Jim loved his wife Dianne (whom he married in 2002), and his two sons Jesse and Zachary, and their mother Jackie. Although he spent his last years at a nursing home, his true nature remained. Among everything he designed in his lifetime, his character was the most enduring. "Living the Dream!" he told all who inquired.
He was preceded in death by his father Robert Kraut, a sister Karen, and a brother Ronald (Thelma). Survivors include his mother Lucille, his wife Dianne, sons Jesse (Nelly) and Zachary, both of Charlotte, N.C. and their mother Jacqueline of Edinboro. Also his brothers Kenneth (Kathie) of Erie, Kevin (Debbie) of Cleveland, Thomas, and sister Jennifer, both of Erie and many neices and nephews.
The family would like to thank AseraCare Hospice and the nursing staff at Aristacare who were so thoughtful and caring.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Thursday from 4 p.m. until the time of services there at 7 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to a .
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 1, 2020