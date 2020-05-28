|
James R. Rion, age 56, of Erie, passed away at UPMC Mercy Hospital, in Pittsburgh, on Monday, May 25, 2020.
He was born at Rickenbacher Air Force Base in Ohio, on August 8, 1963, the son of the late David G. and Clara L. (Phillips) Rion.
He graduated from Fort Campbell High School in Tennessee, class of 1981. Jim was very proud to have served his country in the United States Air Force after graduating. After serving he met and married the love of his life Michele, then moved to Erie where he worked and lived to raise his family. He was employed by Crete Carrier Corporation as a truck driver carrying freight throughout the United States.
Jim will always be remembered by his great sense of humor, his favorite team from childhood the Miami Dolphins, Xbox, being an avid movie fan, and his endless collection of Marvel comic tee shirts, but more than anything in the world his love for his family, and his one year old grandson Aden Francis was everything to him.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years Michele Rion and their children Daniel "D.J." and his wife Jenna of Butler; David, his wife Emily and their son Aden Francis of Erie; daughter Cassidy Brink and her husband Ryan of Fairview. He is also survived by his sister Lucy Vaillancourt and her husband Glen of Indiana along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Additionally, he is survived by his favorite canine companion Rocky.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St., Erie, PA 16506. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 30th at 10 a.m., which can be viewed by the public at www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc. CDC guidelines will be followed. Private burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery with military honors.
Memorials to honor Jim's life may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38165.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 28, 2020