James R. Wagoner, age 75, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Erie, November 13, 1944, a son of the late Raymond and Esther (Lumme) Wagoner.
Jim was a veteran of the US Army. He had been a machinist at Bucycrus Erie and the General Electric Company. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and boating. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and was a member of the American Legion Post 773 in Millcreek, the VFW Post 470 and the Siebenbuerger Club.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Beverly (Kline) Wagoner in 2017 and his brother Richard Wagoner.
Survivors include his son, Jason Wagoner and his wife Deana of Fairview, and a niece and a nephew.
No calling hours will be observed. Arrangements are under the direction of Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd.
Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 15, 2019