James R. Wells passed away peacefully, on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the age of 89. He was born on October 22, 1930, in Erie, Pa., the son of the late Thomas M. Wells Sr. and Virginia L. McCall.
James graduated from Millcreek High School in 1948 and attended the University of Tampa and Gannon College where he played football. He served in the United States Marine Corps as a Sargeant and demolition expert at Camp LeJeune. He was an outstanding athlete who won the Armed Forces Boxing Championship for light heavyweight in 1956.
James began a lifelong career in construction, first as an ironworker building industrial and commercial structures, bridges and towers in Tampa, Baltimore, Buffalo and Niagara Falls. He was a member of Ironworker's Union Local 348.
Later, James was Superintendent of Construction at Erie Steel Products, where he oversaw the development and renovation of many structures throughout western Pennsylvania, New York and northeastern Ohio. One of his final projects was the Bicentennial Tower at Dobbins Landing.
With a commanding physical presence, James was known for his intelligence, integrity, honesty and humor. He was a member of the VFW Post 740, Lakeview Country Club and the Erie Maennerchor Club.
James was dearly loved by his family and friends and will forever be remembered for his generosity and wisdom.
Mr. Wells was preceded in death by his son James Ryan Wells, brother Thomas M. Wells Jr., and sisters Clara Anne Hanchin and Margaret Johns.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years Maria Antoinette Torino Wells, son Robert Frank Wells of Denver, Colo., and daughters Cheryl Ann Wells of Denver, Colo. and Karen Lynne Wells (Patrick A. Haller) of Erie, Pa. James leaves behind four grandchildren Jamielynne (Joel) Albright, Nicole (Andrew) Aucoin, Michael Kneidinger and Matthew (Rebecca) Kneidinger, as well as five great-grandchildren Jett, Julia and Jeanie Albright of Cincinnati, Ohio, Camilla Aucoin of Dayton, Ohio and Maria Kneidinger of Union City, Pa., in addition to many nieces and nephews.
Private arrangements are being handled by the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506. Burial will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to a .
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 12, 2019