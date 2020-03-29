|
|
James R. (Jim or "Butchie" to family) West died peacefully, at his home in Erie, Pa., surrounded by his family, on March 24, 2020, at the age of 78.
Jim was born on December 25, 1941, in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, to Bonita L. M. Martinez West and James B. West.
He graduated from Cathedral Preparatory High School in June 1959, joined the Navy in July 1959, served on the U.S.S. Bon Homme Richard, and was honorably discharged in July 1965. He dedicated 32 years to the banking industry, attended Bucknell University to further his education, and after retirement worked at Valu Home Centers.
Jim served his family as an all-round handyman. If it was broke, he fixed it and if you needed something built, he made it. He was a generous, friendly and loving husband to his wife and an excellent father and "Papa" to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a loving family member and a kind person to those who knew him.
Jim had a very strong faith and was an active and dedicated member of Blessed Sacrament Church where he served as a lector for several years. Jim was also an active member of the Lions Club and the Red Cross where he volunteered and donated blood.
Jim loved reading and was passionate about model railroading. He spent time in his retirement building and caring for his mini-railroad in the backyard. He was a proud member of the B.S.S. Bocce League and was well known in the family for his very delicious chicken wings. Summer won't be the same without them!
Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Kathleen "Kathy" M. Turley, his three children, James T. West (Pam E. Williams), Kathleen A. Amato (Joseph J. Amato), and Melissa M. West (Eric C. Corey); his grandchildren, Gabrielle L. West, Madesaine R. Waddell, Salvatore J. Amato, Francesco W. Amato, Gracielle A. Amato, and Joseph X. West; his great-grandchildren, Evelyn A. Hitch and Louisa R. West; his siblings, Aleli A. Schneider (Thomas Schneider) and John F. West (Cynthia West, M.D.); and several cousins, nieces, nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father.
In accordance with the CDC guidelines, funeral services and burial are private for family. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com or memorial contributions can be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Family Hospice at 1700 Peach Street, Suite 244, Erie, PA 16501, and/or donate blood to your Community Blood Bank.
The family would like to thank all those who participated in his health care, especially the angels on earth at Family Hospice.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 29, 2020