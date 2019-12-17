Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
James R. Williams Sr.


1933 - 2019
James R. Williams Sr. Obituary
James R. Williams, Sr., age 86, of McKean, passed away at his residence Sunday December 15, 2019. He was born in Erie, August 10, 1933 a son of the late Michael E. and Ruth Anna (Morrison) Williams.

Jim was a veteran of the Korean Conflict and was self-employed as an accountant for many years. He was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans, a member of the International Institute of Management Executives, and the National Society of Tax Professionals. Jim was also a Realtor a member of the Elks Lodge 67 where he was a Past Exalted Ruler. He was a life member of the St. Francis Ushers Club, the Treasurer for the McKean Community Park and a member of the McKean Borough Council.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Paul M. Williams and his longtime companion Janet Heeter.

Survivors include one daughter, Jennifer Ruth Williams of McKean, one son, James R. Williams, Jr. of McKean, one granddaughter, Christina Williams, one grandson, Nathan Kradel and his companion Jennifer O'Hara, a niece, nephews, his best friend Ron Bell of McKean and long-time friend Jim McCall.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd. Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. An Elks Lodge service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m.

Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 17, 2019
