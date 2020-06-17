James R. Wilson, Jr., age 60, of Lake City, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his residence, following an extended illness.
He was born in Columbus, Ohio on August 19, 1959, a son of Deronda Paul Wilson of Platea, and the late James Wilson, Sr.
Jim graduated from Northwestern High School in 1978 and Vo Tech for Masonry.
He had worked at Top Roc for 25 years and Foht Investment.
Jim enjoyed building things with wood and working with his hands. He loved his family.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Sadowski; a brother-in-law, Bruce Stoll Sr.; and two nephews, Bruce Stoll, Jr. and Frank Sadowski.
In addition to his mother, Jim is survived by his wife of 22 years, Lisa (Bernice) Stanley Wilson; his children, James R. Wilson III, and Brian Wilson, both of Erie, Jennifer Lehman and her husband Kenny of Girard, Jeffrey Wilson of Springfield; Frank Mazola and his wife Patricia of South Carolina, Nichole Altman (Wilfredo Colon) of Lake City, Crystal Parker and her husband Steve of North Carolina and Katie Mazola of Lake City; a sister, Deronda (Dee) Stoll and mother-in-law, Lillian Crass, both of Lake City. He is further survived by 19 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St. East, Girard on Friday from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at 6 p.m., with all CDC guidelines followed.
Private inurnment at Girard Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of Burton Funeral Home.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 17, 2020.