James Richard Meyers "Jim," of Millcreek, passed away suddenly, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, five weeks shy of his 81st birthday.
A lifelong resident of Erie county, he was born in Erie, on February 16, 1939, a son of the late Daniel Meyers and Mary Gallagher Johnson.
Jim attended McDowell High School and went on to serve in the Unites States Marines Corps, honorably discharged as a Sergeant after his tour in the Pacific.
A self-made man, Jim owned and operated James R. Meyers and Associates, for 32 years; the foundation of which is still thriving.
As the patriarch, Jim was the rock of the family. In tough times, he could be counted on, especially by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jim was a vocal patriot, loved to talk and was always up for telling a good story. Not one to sit-around, he was constantly moving. Jim was skilled and very handy, always looking for projects or ways to help. As an avid golfer, he enjoyed spending winters in Ft. Myers, Florida, where he will be deeply missed by the many friends there. Jim was very active at the Erie VA Hospital and the Elks Lodge, where he was a longtime member.
Jim is survived by his wife of 27 years, Elaine Matlak Meyers of Millcreek; his children, Christopher Meyers, Valerie Buck (Russel), Nick Meyers (Lori-Anne), and Anita Simpson (PJ); as well as two stepdaughters, Darlane Fosco (Joe) and Michele Kowalski (Greg): 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Darrell Meyers; a sister, Karen Maltais; three other siblings; and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m., and are invited to attend a service there on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Memorials may be made to The Elks Lodge, 2409 Peninsula Drive, Erie, PA 16506, or to the VA Medical Center, 135 E. 38th Street, Erie, PA 16504, to help disabled veterans.
