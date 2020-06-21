James Robert Lanich, Sr., age 90, of Erie, passed away peacefully, at his residence, on Friday, June 19, 2020, following an extended illness. Jim was born in Erie on June 4, 1930, son of the late Raymond L. and Agnes M. (Krusovsky) Lanich.
Jim was a U. S. Navy veteran having answered the call to honorably serve his country. He was a welder by trade and was employed for many years by RD&D and the former Bucyrus Erie until his retirement. In years past, Jim had been employed as a home milk deliveryman by the former Sanida Dairy. He was also previously employed by the North East School District for a number of years as a school bus driver; affectionately known as "Jasper" by the many students he drove on his route to and from the Erie Vo-Tech School.
Jim was a member of the Pineview Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses for many years. He enjoyed playing slow-pitch softball with the Lawrence Park Athletic Club team and camping outings with his family in the Buckaloons (Warren County). Jim was also a motorcycle enthusiast and loved to race dirt bikes in his younger years.
On December 22, 1952, Jim married the love of his life and best friend, Marjorie Ella (Hess) Lanich. They were united in love and marriage for 64 years when Marjorie passed away in 2017. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, Jim was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond "Duke" and Jack Lanich and three granddaughters: Jennifer and Julie Howe (twins) and Kelly Ann Howe.
Survivors include his four children: Pamela M. Schultz, Cyndi L. Howe, James R. Lanich, Jr. and Carol A. Johnson; nine grandchildren: Erika, Jeremy, Dan, Sean, Cassie, Marissa, James, Holly and Michelle; 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Jim will be laid to rest along with his wife, Marjorie, following a private graveside ceremony at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 21, 2020.