James Robert Miller Sr., "Jamie," 32, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday November 17, 2020. He was born on September 7, 1988 in Meadville, Pa. to Deanna Byers and Henry Miller.
He attended Erie Public schools where he was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School. He later went on to study Business Administration at Edinboro University. He was employed with various jobs with the restaurant industry. He was currently pursuing a career to become a truck driver. He loved listening to music and serenading his wife even though he couldn't sing. He was an avid sports fan of the Tennessee Titans and Miami Heat.
Besides his parents he leaves to cherish his memory; his wife Kalisha Johnson-Miller; three children – James Miller II, Jyniah Miller and Janelle Miller all of Erie; his maternal grandmother Linda Haggin (Pittsburgh, Pa.) and paternal grandmother Ann P. Miller (Erie, Pa.). He also leaves behind his best friends Trent DeBoe, Brandon Turner and cousin LaShelia Byers all of whom he was extremely close too as well as a host of family and friends.
Friends may visit with family at Word of Life Christian Center, 660 Hess Ave., on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A celebration of life service will follow immediately after, with Bishop Clifton McNair, III eulogizing. Professional services are entrusted to the Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.
