1/2
James Robert Miller Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Robert Miller Sr., "Jamie," 32, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday November 17, 2020. He was born on September 7, 1988 in Meadville, Pa. to Deanna Byers and Henry Miller.

He attended Erie Public schools where he was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School. He later went on to study Business Administration at Edinboro University. He was employed with various jobs with the restaurant industry. He was currently pursuing a career to become a truck driver. He loved listening to music and serenading his wife even though he couldn't sing. He was an avid sports fan of the Tennessee Titans and Miami Heat.

Besides his parents he leaves to cherish his memory; his wife Kalisha Johnson-Miller; three children – James Miller II, Jyniah Miller and Janelle Miller all of Erie; his maternal grandmother Linda Haggin (Pittsburgh, Pa.) and paternal grandmother Ann P. Miller (Erie, Pa.). He also leaves behind his best friends Trent DeBoe, Brandon Turner and cousin LaShelia Byers all of whom he was extremely close too as well as a host of family and friends.

Friends may visit with family at Word of Life Christian Center, 660 Hess Ave., on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A celebration of life service will follow immediately after, with Bishop Clifton McNair, III eulogizing. Professional services are entrusted to the Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pitts Funeral Home of Erie - Erie
2926 Pine Ave
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 454-3112
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pitts Funeral Home of Erie - Erie

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved