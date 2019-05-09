|
James Sparling, 54, of Union City, died May 6, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. Born May 23, 1964, in Union City, he was the son of the late Leon and Joyce (Rogers) Rowland. He was employed by MFG.
Survivors include brothers, David Sparling and wife, Diana, of Cooperstown and Eugene Sparling of Waterford; a sister, Leanna Farley and husband, Thomas, of Union City; stepsisters, Linda Hoyt and Leona Weed; nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, LaRoyce Rowland; and stepbrother, Leon Hoyt.
Family and friends will be received Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5 p.m. until the hour of service at 7 p.m., at the Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home, Union City. Online condolences may be sent to pandolphfh.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 9, 2019