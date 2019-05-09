Home

Services
Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home
75 North Main Street
Union City, PA 16438
(814) 438-3151
Calling hours
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home
75 North Main Street
Union City, PA 16438
View Map
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home
75 North Main Street
Union City, PA 16438
View Map
James Sparling Obituary
James Sparling, 54, of Union City, died May 6, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. Born May 23, 1964, in Union City, he was the son of the late Leon and Joyce (Rogers) Rowland. He was employed by MFG.

Survivors include brothers, David Sparling and wife, Diana, of Cooperstown and Eugene Sparling of Waterford; a sister, Leanna Farley and husband, Thomas, of Union City; stepsisters, Linda Hoyt and Leona Weed; nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, LaRoyce Rowland; and stepbrother, Leon Hoyt.

Family and friends will be received Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5 p.m. until the hour of service at 7 p.m., at the Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home, Union City. Online condolences may be sent to pandolphfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 9, 2019
