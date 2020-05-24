|
James T. Casey passed away at Sarah Reed Senior Living Center on May 16, 2020 at the age of 92.
He was born in Erie on May 4th, 1928, the oldest of four children to the late Frank & Josephine (McLaughlin) Casey.
Jim was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School in 1947.
He joined the Navy and served on Aircraft Carrier USS Randolph, he also served two years in the Army during the Korean Conflict.
He was employed at Fenestra for 14 years and served eight years as president of the USWA Union. He was employed by Erie County Government for 20 years as Personnel Director and Custody Counselor for the Court of Common Pleas, retiring in 1993. Jim was a very proud recipient of the Liberty Bell Award. He was elected to Erie City Council for two terms and also was a former Chairman of the Soldiers & Sailors Home.
Jim was very active in sports, he played football at Strong Vincent. He also played and coached fast pitch and slow pitch softball teams to multiple championships. He enjoyed coaching his sons in baseball and football. He also enjoyed hunting, golfing, pinochle, bocce, and betting on the horses at Presque Isle Downs. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and brother-in-law.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille (Lattanzi); his brothers, Thomas and Robert Casey; brother-in-law, Richard Moore, and his great-grandson, Gus Swanson.
He is survived by his children, Mark (Melody) Casey, of Knoxville, Tenn., David (Terri) Casey, of Eustis, Fla., Diane (Casey) Firch of Erie, Jeffrey (Jame) Casey, of Southern Pines, N.C., and his favorite son-in-law, William Firch of Erie. Also survived by 12 grandchildren, Angela (Alex) England, Adam Casey, Lauren Casey, Tim (Rachel) Casey, Breanne Casey, Josh (Meghan) Velez, Liz Velez, Bill (Julie) Firch, Julie (Mike) Swanson, Miranda Casey, Jimmy Casey, Mitchell Casey and 11 great-grandchildren.
He is further survived by his sister, Peggy (Casey) Moore; sisters-in-law, Frances Casey, Virginia Lattanzi and brother-in-law Charles (Mary Grace) Lattanzi. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, private services were held for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Emma's Footprints, 412 West 8th Street, Erie PA 16502 or Sarah Reed Senior Living Center, 227 West 22nd Street, Erie PA 16502.
Arrangements by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 24, 2020