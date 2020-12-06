James T. Domino, 71, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at UPMC Hamot. He was born March 22, 1949 in Buffalo, N.Y. a son of the late James P. and Dorothy Delgato Domino.
Jim began Domino Insurance Agency, Inc. in 1979. Over the past forty years, as a seasoned veteran of the insurance industry, he led the Domino team with preparedness and direction. Jim graduated from Gannon University, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance. He completed the School of Commercial Insurance at I.N.A. School in Philadelphia, Pa., and the Mutual Insurance Agents program at Oberlin College and also attended the Commercial School for Travelers Insurance Company in Hartford, Conn. Additionally, Jim served on the C.N.A. Insurance Company Pacer Panel and Agency Council for C.G.U. He also received the President's Award for Excellence from the Peerless Insurance Company, Ohio Casualty Insurance Company and Liberty Mutual.
He was a member of the Manufacturers and Business Association and lifelong member of the PROBUS Club. Jim enjoyed playing tennis and golf and was a member of Lake Shore Country Club where he served on the Board of Directors. He was also a member of the Erie Yacht Club and loved spending time on the water aboard his boat "The Domino Experience." Above all else Jim loved spoiling his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Claire E. Muller Domino; his sons, Alex Domino and T.J. Domino (Christine) both of Erie; his daughter, Beth Domino of Tauranga, New Zealand; and his stepson, Brian Swahn (Sarah) of Jamestown, N.C. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Gwendolyn, Aleriya, Jackson, Delaney, Micha, and Griffin.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at Saint George RC Church, 5145 Peach Street, on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Attendees must wear masks and abide by social distancing standards. The Mass will be live-streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page www.facebook.com/orlandofuneralhome
Arrangements are being handled by the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, Erie, PA 16502.
Memorials may be made to the Ryan's Choice Fund or the Guardian Angel Program at the Hamot Health Foundation, 302 French St., Erie, PA 16507 www.hamothealthfoundation.org/donate
).
