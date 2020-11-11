The Reverend James T. O'Hara, age 80, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Sunday, November 8, at St. Mary's Home East, Erie.
Father O'Hara was born on May 11, 1940 in Erie, Pennsylvania, the son of the late James Edward O'Hara and Elizabeth Virginia (McLaughlin) O'Hara. After attending St. Ann Elementary School and Cathedral Preparatory School, both in Erie, he was accepted into St. Mark Seminary and attended Gannon College from 1958-1960. He continued his formation for the priesthood at Christ the King Seminary in Olean, New York, and received his B.A. degree in 1962.
Father O'Hara was ordained to the priesthood on May 19, 1966 in St. Peter Cathedral, Erie, by Bishop Alfred M. Watson. He began his priestly ministry as a member of the faculty of Cathedral Preparatory School in Erie and remained in that assignment until 1975. While serving in that capacity, he provided weekend assistance at Holy Rosary Parish, Erie, from 1968-1969 and at St. Ann Parish, Erie, from 1969-1975.
In 1975, Father O'Hara was appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Ann Parish, Erie, a position he held for the next seven years. In 1982, he served as Parochial Vicar of Sacred Heart Parish, Erie, but after four months was assigned to St. Joseph Parish in Lucinda, where he ministered first as Parochial Vicar for a very short time and then as Pastor until 1983. In 1983, Father O'Hara became Pastor of St. Philip Parish in Crossingville and remained there until 1988. In 1985, he was given the additional care of St. Peter Parish in Conneautville and he remained Pastor there until 1991.
Father O'Hara was assigned Pastor of Holy Family, St. Ann and St. Casimir parishes, Erie, in 1991. In 2009, he was named Pastor of the newly formed Our Mother of Sorrows Parish, Erie, a merger of the three aforementioned parishes. Father O'Hara served as pastor of Our Mother of Sorrows Parish until his death and was especially noted for his priestly life, his calm demeanor, his pastoral zeal for the sick and shut-ins and his Sunday homilies.
In addition to his other assignments, Father O'Hara also served as Chaplain to the Legion of Mary in Erie, from 2009 until his death.
Father O'Hara is survived by his sister Ada (O'Hara) Prindle; his nieces Debbie Gregory (Keith), Susan Poeta; great-nieces Kristen Bliss, Megan Gregory, Kelli Poeta; as well as great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
Visitation will take place on Friday, November 13, 2020 at St. Casimir Church, 629 Hess Avenue, Erie, 16503 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. A private funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. for immediate family and concelebrating priests only. The Kloecker-Razanauskas Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements, and will be live streaming the mass at www.facebook.com/kloeckerfuneralhome
. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will be private at St. James Cemetery in Crossingville, Pennsylvania. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com
.
Memorials may be made out to Our Mother of Sorrows Parish, 913 Fulton St., Erie, PA 16503.
