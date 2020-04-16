|
|
James T. Sinclair, age 64, of North East, passed away on April 13, 2020, at Edinboro Manor. He was born on August 20, 1955, the son of the late James and Mary Elizabeth (Fleeger) Sinclair.
James was employed by Ridg-U-Rak in the custodial maintenance department for 42 years and was a faithful member of Al Anon and St. Gregory Church. James enjoyed building and repairing bicycles.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Sam Matthews; sisters, Jane Storey and Elsie Bennardo; and an infant son, John W. Sinclair.
He is survived by his children, Travis Sinclair of Indiana, Pa., and Sharon Sinclair of Indiana, Pa., and their mother, Nancy Sinclair; sister, Alda Foeks (Lee) of Dubois, Pa.; granddaughter, Stephanie Sinclair; brother-in-law, Andrew Bennardo, Sr.; and a nephew, Andrew Bennardo, Jr. (Theresa) of North East.
Private funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East. Private interment will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude for the loving care and support given by the Hamot Staff, UPMC Hospice Home Health Care, Edinboro Manor, the staff at Ridge-U-Rak, and all his close friends.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 16, 2020