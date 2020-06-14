Our Lord and Savior welcomed home from his earthly life, Jim Thayer, on June 9th, 2020. He was born in 1946 in Erie, Pa.
He graduated from Academy High School in 1965 and joined the U.S. Navy. Jim also was a Veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served as a combat medic with the 1st Marine Division.
Following his service, he attended Roger Williams College in Providence, Rhode Island and the New England Institute in Boston, Mass., graduating with highest honors. Jim worked for K-Mart in retail management for ten years and for Walmart for 20 years, retiring in 2002 after opening the Gallipolis Walmart in 1999.
Jim was preceded in death by the love of his life Karen. They were married in 1977 and spent 40 wonderful years together. Also preceding Jim, his parents Arnold and Betty Thayer, brothers; Donald and Keith Thayer; brother-in-law Rich Pierson, and nephew, Brad Schlecht.
Jim is survived by daughters; Jana (Jason) Flynn of Proctorville, Ohio, Teal Thayer of Kennersville, N.C., Kim (Chris) Smith of Scottown, Ohio and three grandchildren, Thayer, Conner and Maddi, all of Proctorville, Ohio. Jim is also survived by his sisters, Barb (Fred) Kern, Wendy (Greg) Kern and Cindy Pierson, brothers, Jack (Janet) Thayer, Gary (Rose) Thayer and Randy Thayer all of Erie, Pa., Mike (Chris) Thayer of Pittsburgh, Pa., sisters-in-law, Janice Thayer of Mt. Olivet, Ky., Brenda (Buddy) Harrison of Gallipolis and brother-in-law Michael (Essie) Giles of Willow Wood, Ohio. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
The family would also like to mention Bev (Perk) Jeffers, Kay (JR) Estep and Audrey, Judy, and Joy Angel for their unconditional love and support.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home with Pastor Kandy Nuce officiating. Burial will follow in the Perkins Ridge Cemetery in Scottown, Ohio. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. We ask all those visiting to observe social distancing guidelines.
Military funeral honors will be presented at the cemetery by the VFW Honor Guard.
Pallbearers will be: Tom Schlecht, Cory Harrison, Jason Flynn, Harlan Fisher, Thayer Flynn, Conner Flynn, Chris Smith and Chase Fisher.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 14, 2020.