John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc.
2122 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
James V. Jim Foster Obituary
James V. "Jim" Foster, 75, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his residence.

He was born October 1, 1944, in Erie, a son of the late Vivian and Charlotte E. Chrzanowski Foster.

James served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and the Purple Heart.

He worked at Owens-Brockway for many years.

James was close to his family and would do anything for them. He enjoyed gardening and had a fantastic "green thumb."

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Armando "Mondu" Presogna and Romeo DiFilippo.

He is survived by one son, James V. Foster, Jr.; three sisters, Rosemary Presogna, Patricia Renshaw (James), and Susan DiFilippo; and many nieces and nephews.

No public calling hours will be observed. A private Funeral Mass will be live streamed Saturday at noon on the funeral home Facebook page: www.facebook.com/orlandofuneralhome. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home. The John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, Erie, PA 16502, is handling arrangements. To send condolences visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 15, 2020
