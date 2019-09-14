|
James V. McArdle "McGoo," 78, of Edinboro, passed away peacefully, at his home, on September 11, 2019, surrounded by his family, after the last few months of deteriorating health conditions. Born on May 4, 1941, he was the son of the late Virgil and Irene McArdle of Waterford, Pa.
He was also preceded in death by his in-laws, Ralph and Serena Showman of Edinboro, Pa.
Jim was best known for his love and devotion to his family and for his laughter. He loved having a good time and he enjoyed country music and square dancing. He was also known for his enthusiasm for NASCAR and his favorite drivers, both Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jr. Jim drove semi-truck most of his life, where he earned his nickname McGoo. He first drove for Raymond Showman and Sons, followed by employment at Transcon and eventually retired from CCX.
Jim worked throughout his life, providing for his family, whom will miss him dearly.
He is survived by his wife Doris, and their two daughters Brenda (David Dahn) McArdle and Sherri McArdle-Krautter, granddaughter Allison Krautter and her father Steve (Bubba) Krautter. He is further survived by three brothers Lew (Kathy) McArdle, Dennis (Cis) McArdle and Jeff (Heidi Skelton) McArdle. Also surviving are sisters-in-law Betty Showman and Jane Showman, along with several nieces and nephews.
Jim's family would like to thank the following physicians and their staff for their care and support over the last few months: Dr. Julie Wehrer, Dr. William Esper, Dr. Shakoor, Dr. Kosenko, Dr. Beard, and Dr. Seastone. Additionally, the family would like to thank the staff members of UPMC Hamot 5th floor, the dialysis unit and Family Hospice, as well as the staff of Manchester Commons and Millcreek Davita Dialysis.
Family and friends are invited to memorial visiting hours on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 4-7 p.m., as well as a memorial service Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Van Matre Family Funeral Home, 306 Erie Street, Edinboro, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, monetary or blood donations may be made to the Community Blood Bank of Northwestern Pennsylvania. Monetary donations may also be made to UPMC Family Hospice-Erie or to the Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department.
