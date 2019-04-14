|
|
James W. Houpt, 74, owner of Carl's Auto Parts, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on April 9, 2019.
James's passion was his business that he operated for over 50 years. He and his father were one of the first and utmost towing companies in the area. There wasn't a tow he couldn't handle. He was on call day and night until his final call to tow the streets of Heaven.
James is survived by his daughter, Anne Lipford; his son, Cubby (Adenna) Houpt; grandchildren, Leitha Lipford, Brenna and Dalton Houpt; special friend Jackie Dinges; his siblings, David (Carol) Houpt, Carla (David) Milano, and many nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Dorothy Houpt, and his sisters, Edith Schrecengost and Dorothy Cooper.
Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation and remembrance on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM, followed by a Memorial Service at 7:00PM at Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 14, 2019