James W. Mattson, age 63, of Erie, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. He was born on May 28, 1956 in Kyoto, Japan, where his parents were serving as missionaries.
Jim had a beautiful voice and was an active member of the Symphonic Singers of Erie, having traveled to Poland with them. He also participated actively with the Siebenbuerger Singers. Jim studied voice with Alma Bennett. Under her teaching, he was the youngest vocalist to sing bass for Handel's Messiah. He was a member of Lamb of God Lutheran Church, where he enjoyed serving communion.
Jim is survived by his mother, Katherine Mattson; two sisters, Christina Swanson (Craig) and Caroline Ross; one niece, Jaime Townsend; one nephew, Cory Swanson, and six great-nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Walter Mattson and one brother, Carl Mattson.
Friends will be received at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road on Thursday from 5 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service there at 7 p.m., conducted by Rev. Kim Hirsch. Private interment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to Stairways, 2185 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 22, 2019