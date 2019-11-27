|
James Walter Rothrock ("Jim") died peacefully, at the age of 49, from ALS, on November 24, 2019, in Erie, Pennsylvania. He was surrounded by his loving and caring family.
Jim is survived by his best friend and wife, DiAnna, his parents, Robert and Carol Sims of Wattsburg, Pa., and his sisters, Shelby Hebert of Lake Charles, La., Lydia Schwindt (Jeffrey) of Erie, Pa., and Nicole Rietzell (Billy) of Erie, Pa.
Jim was born on July 14, 1970, in Erie, Pa.
He graduated from Clymer Central High School in 1988 and started his life of full time volunteer service later that year. In 1989, he moved to Wallkill, N.Y. to serve at one of the Bethel facilities of Jehovah's Witnesses, where he could devote himself to helping others. It was during that time he met his wife, DiAnna, whom he married in 1992. Over the next 27 years, Jim and DiAnna were able to share an exciting and fulfilling life of service. Jim served as an elder in the Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses for many of those years. In 2006, Jim and DiAnna attended the Watchtower Bible School of Gilead in Patterson, N.Y. After their graduation, they moved to Macedonia, where they served as missionaries for nine years. The greatest joy of Jim's life was serving his great God, Jehovah, and helping others come to know Him and learn about the blessings of His Kingdom. – Isaiah 35:5,6
Jimmy touched the lives of so many people. We will remember him as a loving husband, a caring son, and a fun-loving, supportive, big brother. Everyone who knew him cherished his sense of humor and appreciated him for being such a kind and caring friend. His genuine love of people and life and his generosity with his time made him an inspiration to young people. He enjoyed sports and loved playing music with his many friends. We eagerly look forward to the time, "Just Around the Corner," when the Bible promises "he will wipe out every tear" (Revelation 21:4) and all the blessings of God's Kingdom become a reality on earth. – Matthew 6:10
A memorial is scheduled for Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 5:00 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2339 West Grandview Blvd., with light refreshments to follow.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 27, 2019