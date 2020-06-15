James Ward Zirkelbach, 79 of Amarillo, passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
James was born on June 24, 1940 in Erie, Pa. to Eugene and Anna Margaret Zirkelbach.
He moved to Texas in 1974 and became a resident of Amarillo in 2006. He spent 50 years in carpentry, becoming a master of the trade, enjoyed any family time he could possibly get, and always enjoyed a Pittsburgh Steelers, and New York Yankees win.
He was preceded in death by his father - Eugene Zirkelbach; his mother, Anna Margaret Zirkelbach; a daughter, Mary Lemay, and a great-granddaughter, Lucy Elizabeth Criss.
James is listed by his survivors -- daughters Kristine George (Ron), Colleen Depriest (Steve) and Maureen Zirkelbach; his son, Eugene Joseph Zirkelbach (Sharron); a sister Peggy Goetzinger; eleven grandchildren, Todd Hartley, Ashlyn Shubert, Amber Kramer, Michelle Lemay, Rachael Vensel, Steven Depriest, Samantha Nelson, Katie Depriest, Blythe Donnellon, Brittany Zirkelbach and Eric Zirkelbach and 21 great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial Mass at a later date.
He will be loved and missed by many!
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 15, 2020.