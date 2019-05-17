|
|
Jamey L. (Morgan) Palmer, 38, of Girard, died unexpectedly, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
She was born in Detroit, Mich., on June 9, 1980, a daughter of Andrea M. (Beauregard) Federoff of Girard and Carlin W. Morgan of Erie.
Jamey attended Girard High School and later received her G.E.D. in Erie. She later studied nursing and graduated first in her class at Great Lakes Institute. She had worked at the Girard Dinor, the Salvation Army in Erie, Country Fair, worked as a maid, drove for LIFT and most recently employed at Bay City Millwork.
She loved cleaning her own home and taking care of her family and working with her hands.
Jamey will be sadly missed by her family, which, in addition to her parents, include her daughters, Mackenzie L. Dietrich (Mark Johnson), Lily Palmer; her stepfather, Ron Federoff; her sisters, Hayley Lejeune (Ken), Martie Wall; brothers, Phillip Wall and Msgt. Johnathan Morgan (Ashley) USMC.
Friends may call on Saturday May 18, 2019 from 2 p.m. to the time of a Memorial Service at 4 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jamey Palmer Memorial Fund in care of Edder Funeral Home Inc.
To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 17, 2019