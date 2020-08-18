Jamie Alan Sansone, 39, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was born in New Castle, Pa. on October 27, 1980, a son of Geralyn Plavecsky Schafer and her husband, Robert who raised Jamie, and the late Dominick Sansone.
Jamie graduated from McDowell High School in 1999 and attended Clarion University before earning an academic scholarship to continue his studies at Coastal Carolina University where he graduated in 2004. He worked at Glade Run for Boys in Zelienople, the Pittsburgh Office of Children and Youth, the Department of Public Welfare in Allegheny County, Perseus House and the Erie Office of Children and Youth. Most recently, he worked as a Direct Support Professional at Supportive Living Services in Erie. He was a former member of St. George Catholic Church and enjoyed playing soccer for EYSA and McDowell, fishing and scary movies. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Eva Jean Sansone and Victor "Sarge" Sansone, Louis Andrew Plavecsky, Barbara Schafer, and his beloved dog of 16 years, Maddox.
Survivors include his sister, Megan Sapone and her husband, Bryant, of Erie; his twin brother Justin Sansone of Winston-Salem, N.C., and his brother Robby Schafer of Erie; his half-sister, Alyssa Sansone of Ohio; his half-brother, Dominick Sansone, Jr. of Ohio; one nephew, Chase Sapone; his grandparents, Ann C. Plavecsky of Florida and Loren Schafer and his wife, Debbie; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic funeral services will be private. Friends are invited to a graveside service on Wednesday at 1:30 at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, 16506.
.