Jamie Christopher Danowski, beloved son, brother and father, passed away peacefully, after a short illness, in Greenville, Texas, on the morning of Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
He was the son of Judy and William Danowski, formerly of Erie, Pa. Jamie was born on September 20, 1970, in Erie, and moved to Texas to be with his immediate family following several years serving in the Marines.
He was preceded in death by his father, William; an older brother, Shawn; and his grandparents on each side of the family tree.
He is survived by his mother, Judy; older brother, Dean; and his son, Jonah.
For many years, Jamie was an IT technician in Greenville, Texas, after receiving his Bachelor's degree from Texas A&M Commerce in Commerce, Texas. Jamie enjoyed Eastern philosophy and practicing Kung Fu, both interests from his college years. Outside of work and other activities, Jamie enjoyed spending time cooking, reading philosophy and computer books, and watching movies.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. A private interment will take place at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Arrangements were initially handled by Lynch Funeral Service, located at 4238 Highway 34 South, Greenville, Texas.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 23, 2019