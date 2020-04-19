|
|
Jamie Goodrich, age 48, passed away unexpectedly, on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at St. Vincent Health Center.
He was born in Erie, on March 8, 1972, the son of Linda Bagley Dinger of Fairview and Gordon Kay Goodrich.
Jamie graduated from McDowell High School in 1990.
He went on to serve in the United States Marine, being honorably discharged in 1999.
He was self-employed in heating and air conditioning.
In addition to his biological father, Jim Ashley, Sr., he was preceded in death by his fur babies, Pooh and Mollie.
Jamie is survived by his mother, Linda (Mel) Dinger of Fairview; and his sisters, Monica (Chuck) Vorse of Lake City, Chelsea Dinger (Sean Aguirre) and Toney (Andy) Ondrachek, all of Minnesota; and nieces and nephews, Tyler, Charles, Morgan, Jennifer, Savannah, Skylar, Alecia, Jaiden, and Deacon; and five great-nieces and great-nephews; and other siblings, Stacey (Jamar) Gregory and Jim Ashley, Jr; and their children, Kyerstin, Camryn, Jocelyn, Jayce, Jaryn, Brianna, Brandon and Brooke; as well as extended family and very close friends.
Due to Covid-19 regulations, a memorial service with full military honors will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard, PA 16417.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 19, 2020