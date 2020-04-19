Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - Girard
525 Main Street East
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-3603
Resources
More Obituaries for Jamie Goodrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jamie Goodrich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jamie Goodrich Obituary
Jamie Goodrich, age 48, passed away unexpectedly, on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at St. Vincent Health Center.

He was born in Erie, on March 8, 1972, the son of Linda Bagley Dinger of Fairview and Gordon Kay Goodrich.

Jamie graduated from McDowell High School in 1990.

He went on to serve in the United States Marine, being honorably discharged in 1999.

He was self-employed in heating and air conditioning.

In addition to his biological father, Jim Ashley, Sr., he was preceded in death by his fur babies, Pooh and Mollie.

Jamie is survived by his mother, Linda (Mel) Dinger of Fairview; and his sisters, Monica (Chuck) Vorse of Lake City, Chelsea Dinger (Sean Aguirre) and Toney (Andy) Ondrachek, all of Minnesota; and nieces and nephews, Tyler, Charles, Morgan, Jennifer, Savannah, Skylar, Alecia, Jaiden, and Deacon; and five great-nieces and great-nephews; and other siblings, Stacey (Jamar) Gregory and Jim Ashley, Jr; and their children, Kyerstin, Camryn, Jocelyn, Jayce, Jaryn, Brianna, Brandon and Brooke; as well as extended family and very close friends.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, a memorial service with full military honors will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard, PA 16417.

Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jamie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -