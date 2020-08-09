1/1
Jamie Goodrich
Jamie Goodrich, age 48, passed away unexpectedly, on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at St. Vincent Health Center.

He was born in Erie, on March 8, 1972, the son of Linda Bagley Dinger of Fairview and Gordon Kay Goodrich.

Jamie graduated from McDowell High School in 1990.

He went on to serve in the United States Marine, being honorably discharged in 1999.

He was self-employed in heating and air conditioning.

In addition to his biological father, Jim Ashley, Sr., he was preceded in death by his fur babies, Pooh and Mollie.

Jamie is survived by his mother, Linda (Mel) Dinger of Fairview; and his sisters, Monica (Chuck) Vorse of Lake City, Chelsea Dinger (Sean Aguirre) and Toney (Andy) Ondrachek, all of Minnesota; and nieces and nephews, Tyler, Charles, Morgan, Jennifer, Savannah, Skylar, Alecia, Jaiden, and Deacon; and five great-nieces and great-nephews; and other siblings, Stacey (Jamar) Gregory and Jim Ashley, Jr; and their children, Kyerstin, Camryn, Jocelyn, Jayce, Jaryn, Brianna, Brandon and Brooke; as well as extended family and very close friends.

Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St. East, Girard, on Sunday, August 16th from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 3 p.m., which will be livestreamed on Burton's Facebook page www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesandCrematoryInc, followed by full military honors. CDC guidelines will be observed; facemasks, social distancing, and capacity limits of 25 people at a time.

Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
525 Main Street East
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-3603
