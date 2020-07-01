Jamie Lee Mysnyk
1962 - 2020
Jamie Lee Mysnyk, age 58, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital, after a long battle with heart disease.

He was born in Erie, Pa. on May 5, 1962, son of the late James E. Mysnyk, Sr. and Sonja (Burnett) Mysnyk.

Jamie was a loving father and brother, and will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved watching the games with his brothers. He was a hard worker as a fabricator at General Partitions before retiring due to health problems.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Sonja Mysnyk; grandmother, Buella Burnett; and his brothers, James E. Mysnyk Jr., Joey Mysnyk and Jason Mysnyk.

He is survived by his daughter, Jodi Mysnyk Little (Chris); son, Joshua Mysnyk; stepson, Mitchell Santiago (Tonya); brothers, John Mysnyk and Jeff Mysnyk (Patti) and sister, Angel Haggerty; grandson, Cayden Little; granddaughter, Adalynn Rose Little; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, as well as his ex-wife and friend, Chris Laughlin.

Private visiting and service will be private at the convenience of the family with funeral arrangements under the direction of the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th Street.

Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
