Jamie Lee Mysnyk, age 58, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital, after a long battle with heart disease.He was born in Erie, Pa. on May 5, 1962, son of the late James E. Mysnyk, Sr. and Sonja (Burnett) Mysnyk.Jamie was a loving father and brother, and will be sadly missed by his family and friends.He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved watching the games with his brothers. He was a hard worker as a fabricator at General Partitions before retiring due to health problems.He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Sonja Mysnyk; grandmother, Buella Burnett; and his brothers, James E. Mysnyk Jr., Joey Mysnyk and Jason Mysnyk.He is survived by his daughter, Jodi Mysnyk Little (Chris); son, Joshua Mysnyk; stepson, Mitchell Santiago (Tonya); brothers, John Mysnyk and Jeff Mysnyk (Patti) and sister, Angel Haggerty; grandson, Cayden Little; granddaughter, Adalynn Rose Little; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, as well as his ex-wife and friend, Chris Laughlin.Private visiting and service will be private at the convenience of the family with funeral arrangements under the direction of the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th Street.