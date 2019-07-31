|
Our "Jamie Mike", mom's "Bagel Boy" passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday July 28, 2019. He was born in Oil City on June 19, 1974 a son of Dennis and Kathy Ahrens Wodzinski.
Jamie graduated from McDowell High School and loved his family, friends, and all the people he met. He enjoyed family gatherings, holidays, church, Special Olympics, and he especially loved riding motorcycles. He was a true sprit of God and brought smiles and laughter to those that knew him and loved him. He will be greatly missed by all.
In addition to his parents survivors include his brother, Justin Wodzinski and his wife, Katie, of St. Cloud, Fla.; his sister, Jessica Schmitt and her husband, Jason, of Lancaster, Pa.; his Uncle John and Aunt Carol Ahrens of Erie; Aunt Donna and Uncle Jack Phillips of Lakeview, N.Y.; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to services there on Friday at 10 a.m.. Burial will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Barber National Institute, 100 Barber Place, Erie, 16507.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 31, 2019