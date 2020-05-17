|
Jamie Ruark, age 49, passed away in Erie on Friday, May 8, 2020. He was born in Erie, on September 14, 1970, a son of the late Linda Borawski Braden.
Jamie was a 1989 graduate of Plantation High School, Plantation, Fla. and went on to graduate from Triangle Tech, Erie, in 1993 with a degree in Mechanical Drafting. He was self-employed working in the painting and construction fields, and enjoyed football, hockey and was an avid Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Above all, he loved spending time with his children.
In addition to his parents, Jamie is preceded in death by a brother, Aaron Ruark , a sister, Erika Braden, and grandparents, Bob and Katie Geis and Louise and Charles Borawski.
Survivors include his wife, Christina Ruark and their children Chloe, Cylie and Colin Ruark; father, Richard Ruark and wife Karen of Pittsburgh, Pa., sister, Ryann Braden of Fairview, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Private services are entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, Erie, PA 16502.
