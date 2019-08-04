|
Jan Michael Linendoll, age 63, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on July 26th. He was born in Erie, on July 19, 1956, son of the late Jack and Margaret Linendoll, and he lived in the Erie area his entire life. Jan was a sensitive soul.
As a young boy, he had a soft spot for animals and would often rescue hurt or injured rabbits and birds to feed and nurse back to health. Jan attended East High School. As a musician, he loved playing the drums and did so with various bands in the 80s, including the Peens and Trash. He completed many paint jobs on buildings throughout the area, worked on the grounds crew at Lake Shore Country Club, and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.
He will be sadly missed by his family, which includes his son Jay Lubman, his four sisters Jacqueline Gresh (Eric) of Colorado Springs, Colo., Roberta Valentine (Fred) of New York, N.Y., Georgette Mathews (James) of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Margaret Droney (Frederick) of Erie, and one brother Martin Linendoll (Deborah) of Boston, Mass. In addition, he is survived by his four grandchildren Jace, Lily, Mariah and Killian, and 14 nieces and nephews.
On Monday, August 12th, friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church at 32nd and Greengarden at 5:00 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. In lieu of flowers, friends may send gifts to the Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Road, Erie, PA 16506.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 4, 2019