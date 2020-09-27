Jana Lynn Johnson Zybowski, 59, of Erie passed away to heaven on Friday September 25, 2020.
She was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on July 10, 1961 daughter of the late Irving A. and Joann Hasbrook Johnson.
Jana was a very creative and artistic person. She loved to decorate, cook and entertain friends and family, especially during the holidays. Her favorite saying was "Everything happens for a reason.".
She was a great wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, and she enjoyed the simple things in life. Jana was a longtime employee in the mental health field.
Survivors include her husband of 22 years, Adam S. Zybowski, daughter Amanda Zybowski, step-son Ryan Rush (Miriam), grandson, Ronan Rush, brothers Scott Johnson (Jennette) and Jon Tore Johnson. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Due to the on going COVID-19 pandemic the calling hours and services will be private.
Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter 1555 East 10th St. Erie, PA 16511.
The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St. is handling arrangements.
