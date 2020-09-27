1/1
Jana Lynn Johnson Zybowski
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jana Lynn Johnson Zybowski, 59, of Erie passed away to heaven on Friday September 25, 2020.

She was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on July 10, 1961 daughter of the late Irving A. and Joann Hasbrook Johnson.

Jana was a very creative and artistic person. She loved to decorate, cook and entertain friends and family, especially during the holidays. Her favorite saying was "Everything happens for a reason.".

She was a great wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, and she enjoyed the simple things in life. Jana was a longtime employee in the mental health field.

Survivors include her husband of 22 years, Adam S. Zybowski, daughter Amanda Zybowski, step-son Ryan Rush (Miriam), grandson, Ronan Rush, brothers Scott Johnson (Jennette) and Jon Tore Johnson. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Due to the on going COVID-19 pandemic the calling hours and services will be private.

Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter 1555 East 10th St. Erie, PA 16511.

The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St. is handling arrangements.

Please send condolences to www.slomskifuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Slomski Funeral Home
2101 Ash Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 454-2613
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Slomski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved