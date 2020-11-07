1/1
Jane C. (Patterson) Krahe
1959 - 2020
Jane C. Patterson Krahe, 61, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Erie, on July 23, 1959, a daughter of Janet Kufner Patterson and the late William "Bill" C. Patterson.

Jane graduated from McDowell High School in 1977 and went on to marry her high school sweetheart, Jerry Krahe, on June 3, 1983. She enjoyed spending time with her family at the family's camp in Warren. Jane was a very good cook and loved having Sunday dinners. She especially loved her two dogs, Tequila and Brooke.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Gerard "Jerry" Krahe; her two sisters, Debra Oswalt and Jill Popa; and her stepsister, Bethany Donnell.

In addition to her mother, survivors include her two daughters, Jennifer Kuhn and her husband Nick, and Julie Krahe and her significant other, Jason Dunn, all of Erie; her son, Gerard Krahe Jr. and his wife Sarah, of Erie; her granddaughter, Ellie Kuhn; her sister, Denise Morell; her brother, Barry Patterson; her stepmother, Beverly Patterson; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to a funeral service there the following morning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery. All current Erie County CDC guidelines will be adhered to.

Memorial contributions can be made to the AHN Cancer Institute – Saint Vincent - 2508 Myrtle St., Erie, PA 16502, or to the ANNA Shelter - 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
NOV
8
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
NOV
9
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Schmidt Funeral Home
NOV
9
Burial
Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery
