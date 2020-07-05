1/1
Jane E. Radecki Cimino
Jane E. Radecki Cimino, 63, of McKean, Pa., passed away on June 30, 2020, in Erie, Pa., after a lengthy illness. She was born on February 8, 1957, in Erie, Pa., daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy Radecki.

Jane worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Thomas Wilcko.

Jane was an extremely talented and creative artist and was known for her unique mixed media art pieces.

Jane adored her granddaughter, Stella and enjoyed her many beach vacations with her sister JoAnn. She had a generous and giving spirit.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Mark Radecki.

She is survived by her son, Joseph Cimino (Amanda) of McKean, Pa.; a daughter, Christine Cimino (Anthony) of Clay, N.Y.; sister, JoAnn Peters of Harborcreek; and granddaughter Stella Cimino. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery Mausoleum, 5711 West Lake Road, at 3:00 p.m. Inurnment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to expERIEnce Children's Museum, 420 French St., Erie, PA 16507.

Jane's family would like to thank Dr. Thomas Wilcko for all his support and kindness over the past months.

The John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry St., is handling arrangements. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.

Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc.
2122 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 459-3144
