Jane Elizabeth Payne, age 84, most recently of Winter Haven, Fla., passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. She was born on August 3, 1936, in Platea, Pa., the eldest daughter of LaVerne and Margaret Downer Payne.
She graduated from Edinboro State Teachers College in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, and she earned a Master of Education from The Pennsylvania State University Graduate School in 1962.
After five years of teaching Kindergarten for the Girard School District, she went to Japan in 1965 as an Educational Missionary for the United Methodist Church, Board of Global Ministries. From 1967 to 1982, she was assigned to Seiwa College, Nishinomiya, Japan, as an associate professor. She enjoyed working with young people, and she was known as "Cookie Sensei" by her students who loved her baking lessons and her help when learning English too.
In the late 1970s and early 1980s, Jane conducted several cultural tours, bringing female Japanese students to America to experience life in different parts of the United States. They stayed in the homes of church members and shared their customs. Many people enjoyed watching traditional tea ceremonies, learning about kimonos, building friendships, and the singing of "Let There Be Peace on Earth" during these memorable tours.
In the fall of 1982, Jane began full-time graduate study in the doctoral program of Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., resulting in her receiving the Doctor of Philosophy in Curriculum with a minor in Comparative Education with the subject of Peace in 1991. While there, she worked as an associate professor supervising student teachers. For the next few years, Jane shared about Jesus Christ and the power of the Holy Spirit while serving several United Methodist churches including Garrison Chapel, Shelbyville, Marietta, and Jollity, all in the Indiana Southern Conference while she took courses at United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio.
In 2000, she moved to the Dayton area, closer to United Seminary, but health problems prohibited her from completing a degree there. In 2014, she retired to Winter Haven, Fla., to be closer to family in Florida. She loved animals, and enjoyed both cats and her dogs, Traxx and Ruff. Aunt Jane never lost her missionary spirit, and she was a vocal advocate for the poor and for her own health care needs in her later years. She enjoyed sharing her stories from times in Japan with younger generations. Even when confronted with great struggles, she wanted to live and to make a better life. May God bless her and welcome her home!
Jane was one of seven children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Lee, and Lee's wife, Mary in 2014, LaRue's husband, Harold, in 2001 and their son, Harold (Chip), and her brother, LaVerne, in 2017 and his infant son, Larry, in 1973.
She is survived by her brother Lee's children: Lisa (Brad) Lawrence and her children Andrew, Savannah, and Annalisa; and Lee (Cindy) Payne Jr.; a sister, LaRue Pettibone, and her daughter and grandchildren. Jane is further survived by Ruth (George) Rankin and her children, Michelle, Michael, Marcy, and their children and grandchildren; a brother, Lynn, and family; and sister, Wilma (Buddy) Sabol and family.
Aunt Jane will be sadly missed by her sister-in-law and friend, Linda Stitzinger Payne (LaVerne) and her children: Lisbeth (Jeffrey) Sanders and their children, Melissa and David; LeAnne (Scott) Morton and Amelia and Nicholas; LaVerne "Ed" (Lynne) Payne III and Lindsey, Lyle, Logan, and Lillian; and Lance (Christi) Payne and their children, Levi and Courtney.
A service to celebrate Jane's life will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4703 West Ridge Road, Erie, PA 16506, on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 10 a.m. Masks are required and the sanctuary is set for social distancing. Private burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Multiply Christian Church Food Pantry, 3900 Lake Blue Drive, Winter Haven, FL 33881.
Arrangements are being handled by Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.