Jane I. Lytle Bastow, 96, a resident of Fairview Manor, passed away peacefully on Tuesday November 24, 2020. She was born in Erie on November 28, 1923 a daughter of the late Lester B. "Leslie" and Eleanor Twohig Lytle.
Jane worked at the Wal-Mart Super Center in Pinellas Park, Fla., for ten years and was a former member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Erie and Hope Lutheran Church in Pinellas Park, Fla. She was very active in bowling circles in Florida and Erie and was a 3rd generation member of the 600 club
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Donald F. Bastow, Sr.; one daughter, Janice Claypool; and two brothers, Robert P. and James E. Lytle.
Survivors include one son, Donald F. Bastow, Jr. and his fiance, Carol Anderson, of Erie; five grandchildren Jeff Claypool (Edna), Bill Claypool (Michelle), Beth Slagle (Don), Greg Bastow (Cindy) and Scott Bastow (Carrie); nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. and are invited to services there on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. All Erie County Covid-19 guidelines will be adhered to.
Memorial contributions can be made to Heartland Hospice, 719 Indiana Dr., Erie, 16505 or the Fairview Manor Activity Fund, 900 Manchester Rd., Fairview, PA, 16415.
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com
to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.