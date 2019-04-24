Services John R. Orlando Funeral Home Inc. 2124 Raspberry Street Erie , PA 16502 (814) 459-3144 Resources More Obituaries for Jane Minichelli Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jane Marie Minichelli

Obituary Condolences Flowers Jane Marie Minichelli completed the mission for which God created for her on Holy Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was 56 years old. With perseverance and dignity, she showed spiritual and psychological strength as she faced all the trials in her life and especially after her Cancer diagnosis in January 2019. She never felt sorry for herself, never shed a tear, but continued to her last breath to be filled with hope, faith and love and continued to show concern for others. She died the way she lived with courage, conviction and selflessness.



Jane was born in Erie on October 22, 1962, the beloved daughter of Frank and Connie Minichelli. In addition to her parents, Jane is survived by her older sister Karen Ann (Vince) DiMichele, her younger brother Dr. Mark R. (Julie) Minichelli and their three children, Julian Edward, Olivia Grace and Maria Rose Minichelli.



Jane is also survived by her paternal uncle and godfather Richard Minichelli, her paternal uncle Robert (Lillian) Minichelli and their two children Patty (Dan) Bensur, and Judy Minichelli, her maternal uncle Daniel (Janet) Wisniewski and his wife Janet and their three children, Chuck (Sandy) Wisnieski, Jim Wisniewski, and Jennie (Hugo) Werneck.



Jane graduated from McDowell High School in 1981 and from Fredonia University in 1985 where she earned a B.S. in Medical Technology, Chemistry, and Healthcare. She completed an internship at St. Vincent Hospital after which she accepted a position at St. Mary Hospital in Rochester, N.Y. After eight years, she decided to relocate to ,Orchard Park, N.Y. because of all the educational and employment opportunities in the Buffalo area. She held many positions in the medical and industrial field. She enjoyed the challenges of each new job presented. She was a Med Tech supervisor for the Blood Bank and for an Experimental drug manufacturer. She became certified and worked as a Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance Manager for consumer products services and medical facilities. She was employed by HealtheLink which represented healthcare professionals and organizations throughout the Western N.Y. region. She was last employed by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western N.Y.



A lifelong Catholic, Jane was a member of the Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church in Orchard Park. This was her faith community where she volunteered and served as a Eucharistic Minister.



She always put up her bird feeders and fed the birds all year. She derived great enjoyment watching her feathered friends. She planted herbs, veggies and flowers every Spring and gave these to family and friends. Just last week a friend from Church came to visit and Jane told her about her plans to start planting.



Jane loved all animals, especially dogs and cats. She encouraged everyone to bring their furry friends to visit or she would visit them. Is it possible that all her animal friends instinctively recognized what a warm and trustworthy person she was?



The pride and joy of Jane's life was being Godmother to her nephew Julian Minichelli, as well as, to Michael Manno, the son of her lifelong friend Jenn Durst Manno and her husband Chris.



Jane was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Emidio and Lucia Minichelli and maternal grandparents Charles and Sophia Wisniewski, an Uncle Egidio Minichelli and a special great uncle Professor Edward J. Czerwinski.



Sincere thanks to all who supported Jane in so many ways. We would like to especially single out Cindy Gorski and her husband Paul for being so giving of their time and energy and for sharing their dogs Andy and Lily with Jane. May God reward you as only HE is able to do for how wonderful you have been to Jane and our whole family. We will never forget your kindness. We may forget those who share our joy but we never forget those who share our sorrow and help us through our difficult times.



Peace be with you Jane till we all meet again.



"Lives are like rivers; Eventually they go where they must go, not where we want them to."



Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Friday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. and may attend a Funeral Mass on Saturday at St. George Church, 5145 Peach Street, at 10:00 a.m. to pray in thanksgiving for the gift of Jane's life. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Marianist Mission, Mount Saint John, 4435 E Patterson Rd., Dayton, OH 45481-0001. To send condolences visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.



