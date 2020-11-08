1/1
Jane Schneider Fesmire
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 3, 2020, Jane left her earthly life, reached out her hand and touched the face of God.

A devout follower all her life, she lived her life with grace and dignity, refusing to bend or yield to progressive limitations that invaded her body and her world in her later years. She faced these challenges head on, her faith in the Lord sustaining and supporting her through all things.

Jane was born in Erie, Pa., the youngest of six children born to John and Ursula O'Conner Schneider.

She was the last surviving member of her original family; all her older brothers and sisters predeceased years ago.

Jane graduated from Academy High School and was employed at General Electric for more than 30 years before her retirement in 1993.

Married to the love of her life, Walter Fesmire for 37 years prior to his death in 1993, she leaves behind their two biological children, Sherron Patricia Brinker (Donn Brinker) and Gerald Timothy Fesmire. In addition, her cherished grandchildren whom she adored, Jason Drohn (Chelsey), Aaron Drohn (Diana), Ryan Drohn (Jessica) and Jordan Drohn, as well her four beloved great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Julisa, Johnny and a new grand baby yet to be seen.

Her biggest regret at leaving this life was that she would never be able to hold this little one in her hands but would remain forever in her heart. There was nothing she would not do for "her boys" and to her dying day was a continual source of comfort and support to them in whatever way she could.

No calling hours will be observed. Private funeral and interment arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. Donations may be made in Jane's honor to Happy Bark Dog Rescue, P.O. Box 9062, Erie, PA 16506.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road)
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
