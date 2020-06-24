Jane Sharar Laffin, 75, of Erie, passed away peacefully, at her residence, on Monday, June 22, 2020. She was born in Williamsport, Pa., on August 15, 1944, a daughter of the late John and Leah Remsnyder Sharar.
Jane graduated from Williamsport High School and attended Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. Jane loved being with friends and family. She was a friend to everyone she met.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Welty.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, William J. Laffin; two daughters, Cathy Williams and her husband, Gregory, of Erie and Cindy Wichman and her husband, John, of South Lyon, Michigan; five grandchildren, Jordan and Joshua Williams, and Alden, Mike, and Leah Wichman; one brother, John Sharar of Williamsport, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. and are invited to services there on Friday at 10 a.m. The funeral service will be live streamed on Friday, at 10 a.m. on the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc. Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Russell-C-Schmidt-Son-Funeral-Home-Inc-251531181577432. Burial will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. In accordance with CDC and Erie County guidelines, all safety precautions, including wearing of face masks, will be observed.
Memorial contributions can be made to UPMC Family Hospice, 1700 Peach St., Suite 244, Erie, PA 16501 or the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 2500 W. 12th St., Erie, PA 16505.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 24, 2020.