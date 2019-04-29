|
Jane T. Giszczynski Mientkiewicz, 90 of Summit Township went to be with our Lord, surrounded by her family on Sunday April 28, 2019. She was born in Erie on October 21, 1928 daughter of the late Stanley and Lottie Kloss Giszczynski.
Jane co-owned the former Lincoln Market on Parade Street with her husband Joseph Mientkiewicz, and then she retired from First National Bank. She was always very active in her Church. Jane formerly was a secretary at Holy Cross Church in Fairview and also at St. Matthew in the Woods Church, She currently was a member of Holy Trinity Church where she was a member of the Rosary Society. For many years, Jane volunteered preparing for ZABAWA. She enjoyed traveling with her family to Poland, Italy and England, above all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Mientkiewicz, granddaughter Joanne Rowland, sister Victoria Kruszewski, and brothers, John, Stanley, Ted, and Walter.
Survivors include her daughter Joan F. Rowland of Summit Township, sons John J. Mientkiewicz and wife Teresa of Summit Township., James S. Mientkiewicz and wife Kathleen of Hanson Mass., Jerome L. Mientkiewicz and wife Kate of Medina N.Y., and Jeffrey M. Mientkiewicz of Summit Township, and her grandchildren, Jason E., James J., Kaley, Elizabeth, Jonah and Joseph, and great-grandchildren, Danny and Eddie. Friends may call at the Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc. 2101 Ash St. on Tuesday 4p.m. to 7p.m. and may attend a service there Wednesday at 9:30a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Holy Trinity Church at 10am. Burial will be in Mary Queen of Peace Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Church 2220 Reed St. Erie, PA 16503. Please send condolences to www.slomskifuneralhome.com.
