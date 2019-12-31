Home

Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John Vianney Church
350 Conshohocken State Rd.
Gladwyn, PA
View Map
Janet A. Miki Mahoney

Janet A. Miki Mahoney Obituary
Janet A. "Miki" Mahoney, a retired journalist, died on December 28, 2019. Formerly of Erie, Pa., she was 92.

She was the daughter of the late Timothy and Arvilla (Renz) Mahoney. She is survived by her nieces, nephews, grand and greats.

There will be a Memorial Mass on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Vianney Church, 350 Conshohocken State Rd., Gladwyn, Pa. Interment will be private. Arrangements handled by the Lownes Family Funeral Home, of Lafayette Hill, Pa.

Memorial donations may be made to your local SPCA or .

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 31, 2019
