Janet A. "Miki" Mahoney, a retired journalist, died on December 28, 2019. Formerly of Erie, Pa., she was 92.
She was the daughter of the late Timothy and Arvilla (Renz) Mahoney. She is survived by her nieces, nephews, grand and greats.
There will be a Memorial Mass on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Vianney Church, 350 Conshohocken State Rd., Gladwyn, Pa. Interment will be private. Arrangements handled by the Lownes Family Funeral Home, of Lafayette Hill, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made to your local SPCA or .
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 31, 2019