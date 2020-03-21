|
Janet Ann (Mowery) Bigwood Kelly, 73, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital, after a brief illness. She was born on December 26, 1946, in Erie, Pa., daughter of the late George and Evelyn (Scherrer) Mowery.
Janet was employed as a respiratory therapist for 44 years at St. Vincent Hospital and Martin Memorial Hospital in Florida. She was a life member of VFW 470.
Janet loved warm winters and all the thrift stores in Florida. She was a professional bargain hunter. Janet was a dedicated wife and mother; her husband and children were always first in her heart. She enjoyed cooking for her family, making sweets for her husband and favorite childhood dishes for her brothers. She was an avid gardener and loved filling her yard with color and beauty. She enjoyed watching the many colorful birds that would enjoy the effort she put into her flowers. Most of all she enjoyed spending precious time with her family, friends, and her beloved rescue dog, Lola.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Alan Bigwood.
She is survived by her husband, David R. Kelly; son, Paul Bigwood of Venango, Pa.; daughters, Michelle Fomich (Brian) of Erie and Melissa Bigwood of Erie; stepsons, Chris "CJ" Kelly (Jennifer) of Erie and David Kelly, Jr. (Maryrose) of York, Pa.; brothers, John "Jack" Mowery (Patricia), George Mowery (Lisa) of Edinboro and James Mowery (Carrie) of Edinboro; Patricia Oaks (David) of Erie, and Mary Curtis (Hank) of Erie; and several, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Janet's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and other caregivers that cared for her.
Due to the national guidelines of limiting public gathering, funeral arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family with burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Because You Care, 6041West Rd., McKean, PA 16426.
